Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - This home is available for contract! Welcome to the "Monaco" ranch floor plan. . 1,200 sq. ft. above ground, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car attached garage. The great room, kitchen and dinette area complete a nice, open floor plan for relaxing or entertaining family and friends. Laundry is located on the main floor just inside the entrance from the garage, offering the convenience of a drop zone. You'll love the covered front porch and covered back patio for enjoying your new neighborhood! Located in the highly desired East Fremont subdivision SunRidge Place. Choose to finish full basement or not. Matterport Virtual Tour and photographs are from a similar floor plan.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $325,208
Related to this story
Most Popular
This is the last issue of the Wahoo Newspaper that I can say is “mine,” as the managing editor. It is the last time I decided which stories to…
Heading into his junior year of high school, Conor Booth of Bishop Neumann is already making some noise on the gridiron by getting his first D…
WAHOO – Even though questions remain about the proposed agreement between the City of Wahoo and the Nebraska Department of Transportation for …
Central Community College Spring Honor Lists GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned…
WAHOO – Saunders County Sheriff Chris Lichtenberg says he is lucky.