  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $319,900

Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - Ready for a contract! Welcome to your new home in the new highly desired SunRidge Place Subdivision. This home is called the "Paris." Open floor plan, 1270 sq. ft. on the main floor, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms on main floor, main floor laundry and fireplace. This home also includes a fireplace. Wonderful master suite w/double sinks and walk-in closet. The fully unfinished basement has a bath rough in & egress window for a 4th bedroom. ***ALL INTERIOR IMAGES OF ARE OF A SIMILAR LAYOUT AND FINISHES***

