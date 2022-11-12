Libby Headid, M: 402-689-3834, libby@donpeterson.com, www.libbyheadid.com - This home is available and ready for a contract! Welcome to your new home in the new highly desired SunRidge Place Subdivision. This home is called the "Paris." Open floor plan, 1270 sq. ft. on the main floor, vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms on main floor, main floor laundry. Wonderful master suite w/double sinks and walk-in closet. The fully unfinished basement has a bath rough in & egress window for a 4th bedroom. *Photos are of a previous home that was built.*
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $314,676
