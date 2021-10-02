 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $287,500

Jennifer Bixby, M: 402-719-4631, jennifer@donpeterson.com, - This newly constructed townhome will not disappoint with its many amenities. Features include modern lighting, luxury vinyl flooring, stainless steel microwave, dishwasher, & range. Convenient main floor laundry, a walk-in pantry, and a finished lower level family room. 3 beds, 3 baths, and a nice backyard deck great for entertaining, make this a townhome you will definitely want to see!

