Brad Martindale, M: 402-720-6387, grealty2@qwestoffice.net, https://www.gatewayrealestate.com/fremont - Newly built townhome, LVT flooring and granite counter tops, 3 bdrms, 2 baths on the main floor, 2 egress windows in the basement. There is a roughed in bathroom in the basement with the interior walls roughed in. Wooden deck and established yard w/sprinklers. There will be HOA fees established in the future but are not active at this time. Construction has started on the clubhouse and swimming pool that will be available to the owners and tenants of the Bluestem Subdivision.