Brad Martindale, M: 402-720-6387, grealty2@qwestoffice.net, https://www.gatewayrealestate.com/fremont - Newly built townhome, LVT flooring and granite counter tops, 3 bdrms, 2 baths on the main floor, 2 egress windows in the basement. There is a roughed in bathroom in the basement with the interior walls roughed in. Wooden deck and established yard w/sprinklers. There will be HOA fees established in the future but are not active at this time. Construction has started on the clubhouse and swimming pool that will be available to the owners and tenants of the Bluestem Subdivision.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $287,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Sometimes the biggest fuel for success is our previous failures. That is the story of Kinslee Bosak of Bishop Neumann, who captains th…
Boys Shot Put
LINCOLN – In his first title fight with Dynasty Combat Sports, Sean Lindgren of Wahoo came out victorious over Tanner Dickey at Spring Brawl a…
WAHOO – There is no doubt, that this past track and field season Zach Fox of Wahoo was the cream of the crop in the area in terms of performan…
Rex Goodell, the shooter, took his own life after Grand Island officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.