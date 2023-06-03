Kim Gehrman, M: 402-699-2502, kim@kimgehrman.com, https://www.kimgehrman.com - Better than new, this stunningly beautiful townhome has everything you’ve been waiting for and more! Wide open, desirable floor plan with soaring cathedral ceilings. The large Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of cabinetry and counter space. The master suite has a walk-in closet and ¾ bath with a double vanity. XL laundry room, spacious bedrooms. High-end, modern materials and fixtures with designer colors throughout. Amazing lot with no backyard neighbors and very private patio with treed view and an abundance of birds and wildlife. Short walk to the neighborhood lake with breathtaking views. Incredible location, close to shopping, dining, and everywhere you need to go! No mandatory monthly HOA fees, optional exterior maintenance. This one shows like a model!