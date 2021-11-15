Krista Guenette Luther, M: 402-706-4027, krista.luther@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Welcome home to one of Fremont’s truly distinctive historical properties. This 1910 Shingle and Craftsman influenced 1.5 story home offers pristine natural woodwork and flooring throughout. The entry opens to an elegant living room with a stately fireplace and includes French doors leading to one of the two porches. Also off the entry is a spacious formal dining room cornered with beautifully crafted built ins. The large country kitchen includes eat-in dining. Just off the kitchen is one of the four bedrooms that seconds as a cozy den with an en suite. The kitchen opens to a large screened in porch that overlooks the beautifully landscaped, park like yard. The 3 car garage steps up to a fully floored attic. The home is located in the Barnard Park Historic District, includes two lots and is situated on a corner lot. It also includes brand new Presidential Shake Shingle Roof, newer wate
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – The solution to safety issues at the intersection of Highway 6 and 66 is a roundabout, according to the Nebraska Department of Trans…
WAHOO – The owners of a Wahoo child care facility have a habit of turning former industrial buildings into spacious areas for children to play…
WAVERLY – The resignation of longtime business manager for District 145 was approved by the Board of Education at its Nov. 1 regular meeting.
- Updated
WAVERLY – A Bellevue man caused an estimated $35,000 in damage after driving through a fence on the grounds of Waverly Public Schools.
WAHOO – A Wahoo man in prison for attacking law enforcement officers with a semi is appealing his sentence.
WAHOO – This weekend’s downtown retail shopping event will kick off the holiday shopping season in Wahoo.
WAHOO - On Monday, the Nebraska Department of Roads began reconfiguring the intersection of Highway 77/92 and Highway 109 as temporary measure…
LINCOLN – “Do or do not. There is no try.”
WAHOO – A motorcycle rider caught with drugs after a crash near Mead has entered a plea in Saunders County District Court.
“I believe that she's as guilty or guiltier. If it wasn’t for her, my daughter would never have been there,” George Loofe said. “If this doesn’t warrant the death penalty, I feel Nebraska should just get rid of it."