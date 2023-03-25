Aubrey Sookram, M: 402-570-6910, aubrey@thebrileyteam.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This one owner, nearly new townhome in East Fremont is EXACTLY what you have been waiting for! Charming, spacious, and optionally zero-maintenance! Great curb appeal opens to a vast cathedral ceiling in the great room, leads to the open kitchen, complete with custom cabinetry, gorgeous tile backsplash, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. The home features three bedrooms, and two generous bathrooms, each with granite! The primary suite features double sink, and a large walk=in closet. Additionally, you will enjoy main floor laundry with an adjacent mudroom off of the garage. Home is on a slab. No rear neighbors! No flood insurance required. Option for HOA to handle lawn and snow.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $260,000
