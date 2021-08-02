 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $260,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $260,000

Rob George, M: 402-719-1243, rob@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Truly unique residential property for the Fremont area in a very secluded forested lot. 3 bed, 4 bath home on 3 lots right next door to White Tail Run Golf Course. New septic tank. Lots of potential and lots of wildlife with a scenic view.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joan G. Hanson
Obituaries

Joan G. Hanson

ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics