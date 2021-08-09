 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $260,000

Shelli Novotny, M: 402-250-7042, shellinovotnysellsrealestate@hotmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com - We can not wait to show off this turn of the Century Gem! It is absolutely gorgeous. There is so much to enjoy from the large corner lot, open spaces, over size bedrooms, formal dining, main floor laundry, walk in closets, beautiful hard wood floors , original wood work, extra bonus 16 by 17 family room with newer pella windows and carpet, 2 sun porches, newly renovated kitchen, updated electrical, newer roof, gutters, air, furnace and hot water heater there is not much more for you to do outside of enjoying the space! We hope you will fall in love with this amazing Victorian home.

