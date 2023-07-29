Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - AMA.Fantastic 2 Story Townhome located in Gallery 23, Fremont, NE. The Reilly, built by The Home Company includes 3BR, 3 BA, 2 CAR, with 1646 FSF. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, Quartz countertops, Maple cabinetry, subway tile with backsplash, and pantry. Spacious owners suite with tray box ceiling with ceiling fan. Owners bath complete with double sinks, shower, Quartz countertops, and walk-in- closet.No Flood Insurance Required