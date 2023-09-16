Emily Brown, M: 402-612-9267, emily.brown@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome Home! This 3 bed, 3 bath townhome is what you've been searching for! This home was new construction in 2021 and has an open concept main floor plan with a modern vibe from the moment you walk in. The beautiful kitchen has quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, a pantry and nice dining space. The luxury primary suite is quite large and has a nice ensuite bathroom with dual vanities and a large walk in closet. In addition, the second floor has two more bedrooms, another bath and a second floor laundry room! -Enjoy the great outdoors featuring a 14 acre lake where you can fish, paddle board, kayak and swim! HOA includes exterior maintenance, lawn care, snow removal, garbage service and much more! Call or text for your showing today! AMA