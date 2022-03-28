Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2 car attached garage all on a quiet street in Washington Heights. Patio and deck to enjoy the upcoming warmer weather! Nice Open kitchen/dining room area and great family room. Decent sized bedrooms and 1,814 total finished sq. ft. Garage door opener is wifi capable.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $240,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EAGLE — For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband, Jason, would…
WAVERLY – When Amanda Tinklin and Jailyn McNealy opened the Waverly Child Development Center and Preschool in 2017, their five-year plan was t…
The jury took less than two hours deliberating in the federal case of Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry: guilty.
ASHLAND – A downtown business owner is asking the Ashland City Council to consider moving the farmers market to another location to alleviate …
WAHOO – With multiple options facing the Wahoo School District regarding facility upgrades, the Board of Education will hold a special meeting…
WAVERLY – Just days before their first contest the Waverly boys soccer team decided to switch up their offensive strategy. It was a move Waver…
VALPARAISO – In their first game as the Mustangs, the Raymond Central baseball team opened up the regular season with an 11-8 victory over Dou…
Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."
WAHOO – Three local veterans shared stories about their time in the military as they were honored by their peers.
The spotlight is on the Creighton women during a Sweet 16 run — and Nebraska natives are at the center of it
The Bluejay women are the last Division I team standing in the state of Nebraska, and former high school stars from the area are enjoying the ride.