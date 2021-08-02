 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $239,500

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending Move in ready 3 bed ranch home. This home has been well maintained and has tons of garage space on a large lot. Primary bedroom has primary bath and access to deck and backyard. Laundry hook ups in basement or 3rd bedroom on main floor. New carpet, roof, gutters, leaf guard and Thrasher dehumidifier. Schedule your showings today!

