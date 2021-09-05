Rob George, M: 402-719-1243, rob@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending Truly unique residential property for the Fremont area in a very secluded forested lot. 3 bed, 4 bath home on 3 lots right next door to White Tail Run Golf Course. New septic tank. Lots of potential and lots of wildlife with a scenic view.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $239,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – An inmate who disappeared on May 1 from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Evansville, Ind. Aut…
ASHLAND – After reading about a local citizen who requested Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools require facial coverings due to the resurgence of…
WAVERLY — Growing up, Amber Kind spent a lot of time in the kitchen with her grandmother and great-grandmother.
YUTAN – Jeff D. Briley, 52, of Yutan, entered into eternal rest on Aug. 29, 2021 at his home in Yutan. He was born Sept. 7, 1968 in Los Angele…
RAYMOND – Raymond Central Public School students were back in masks Thursday morning.
CERESCO – Bob Suchy knows his way around building homes.
WAVERLY – In four sets, Waverly volleyball came back to win their season opener.
ASHLAND – Construction of the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park has been completed and the first reservations were…
WISNER – The Bishop Neumann softball team, ranked No. 1 in preseason Class C ratings, started the season with three victories in the first wee…
MEAD – The Bishop Neumann volleyball team outlasted a scrappy Mead team to win in five sets in the 2021 season opener last Thursday in Mead.