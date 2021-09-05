 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $239,000

  Updated
Rob George, M: 402-719-1243, rob@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - Contract Pending Truly unique residential property for the Fremont area in a very secluded forested lot. 3 bed, 4 bath home on 3 lots right next door to White Tail Run Golf Course. New septic tank. Lots of potential and lots of wildlife with a scenic view.

