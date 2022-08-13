 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $239,000

Lindsay Hollingsworth, M: 402-681-9339, lindsay.hollingsworth@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - The Brownstones at Gallery 23 built by The Home Company in Fremont. New mixed-use development offering custom built row houses. Interior features include an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, maple cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, vcc flooring & a pantry. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home @ 2264 N Aaron Way open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Doc Little Dog Park opens

Doc Little Dog Park opens

WAHOO – The city’s long-awaited first dog park announced its name as officials celebrated a soft opening last week.