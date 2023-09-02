Lesley Clark, M: 402-981-1993, lesley.clark@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - AMA. Fantastic 2- story townhome in Gallery 23, Fremont. The Rockwell floorplan built by The Home Company includes 3 beds, 3 bath, 2 car with 1470 FSF. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, & subway tile backsplash. Additional features include 2nd floor laundry, built in 2 car garage and maintenance free living. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home Open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3 p.m. (2183 Brandon Lane).
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $237,000
