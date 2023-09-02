Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Fantastic 2 Story townhome in Gallery 23, Fremont. The Rockwell floorplan built by The Home Company includes 3 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, 2 Car with 1470 FSF. Interior features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, quartz countertops, maple cabinetry, and subway tile backsplash. Additional features includes 2nd floor laundry, built in 2 car garage and maintenance free living. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home Open Saturdays and Sundays 1:00-3:00 p.m. located at 2183 Brandon Lane
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $237,000
