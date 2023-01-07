Lindsay Hollingsworth, M: 402-681-9339, lindsay.hollingsworth@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home not for sale. AMA - The Brownstones at Gallery 23, built by The Home Company. This two- story Reilly floorplan features an open concept, LED lighting, white cabinetry, quartz c tops, ss appliances, subway tile backsplash, VCC flooring and pantry. Owners’ suite is complete with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, dual sinks with quartz c top, shower and walk in closet. Additional features include, 2nd floor laundry, built in 2 car garage and maintenance free living! No flood insurance is required. Model Home is open Saturday and Sunday 1-3
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
DISTRICT COURT
LINCOLN – Next year, 2023, marks the beginning of the new license plate issuance cycle. Since the last plate issuance year, 2017, license plat…
WAVERLY — For one night only, the Waverly High School auditorium’s stage will transform into a Prohibition-era speakeasy. A barkeep will serve…
WAVERLY – The Class B No. 4 Waverly girls basketball team got back in the win column in dominant fashion with a 61-27 victory over Crete at ho…
WAVERLY — A traffic study is in the works to determine how the City of Waverly should curb a recent uptick in speeding drivers through the res…
LINCOLN – The long-delayed state expressway system – once projected to be completed by 2003 – is now expected to be completed by 2036, state l…
Omaha is requesting an evidentiary hearing in its bid for a new federal civil trial. Jurors earlier decided against the city and in favor of a former police captain.
WAVERLY – As we hang our new 2023 wall calendars, we’re reflecting on the news that stuck with us over the past year in the Waverly area. Loca…
COUNTY COURT
WAHOO — The third time was definitely the charm for the Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo boys basketball Team who defended their holiday tournament title…