3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $235,000

Lindsay Hollingsworth, M: 402-681-9339, lindsay.hollingsworth@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Model Home not for sale. AMA - The Brownstones at Gallery 23, built by The Home Company. This two- story Reilly floorplan features an open concept, LED lighting, white cabinetry, quartz c tops, ss appliances, subway tile backsplash, VCC flooring and pantry. Owners’ suite is complete with tray box ceiling, ceiling fan, dual sinks with quartz c top, shower and walk in closet. Additional features include, 2nd floor laundry, built in 2 car garage and maintenance free living! No flood insurance is required. Model Home is open Saturday and Sunday 1-3

