 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $234,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $234,000

Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - The Brownstones at Gallery 23 built by The Home Company in Fremont. New mixed-use development offering custom built row houses. The Rockwell floorplan features an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, maple cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, vcc flooring & a pantry. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home @ 2264 N Aaron Way open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular