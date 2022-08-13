Roxanne Andrlik, M: 402-660-8246, roxanne.andrlik@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - The Brownstones at Gallery 23 built by The Home Company in Fremont. New mixed-use development offering custom built row houses. Interior features include an open concept floorplan, LED lighting, maple cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, vcc flooring & a pantry. No Flood Insurance Required. Model Home @ 2264 N Aaron Way open Saturdays and Sundays 1-3.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $234,000
