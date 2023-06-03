Jill Bobenhouse Tesar, M: 402-740-4121, jilltbob@windstream.net, https://www.nebraskarealty.com - This Move-In ready, 3Bed/3Bath/2Car Garage, custom built row house is conveniently located 20 mins from Omaha. You’ll appreciate the open floor plan, quartz countertops, pantry, VCC flooring, and stainless-steel appliances. The primary suite features newer carpet, walk-in closet, double sinks, and lake view. Relax with family and friends on the front porch overlooking the beautiful lake. HOA covers lawn care, snow removal and trash service. No flood insurance required. Don’t miss this amazing home!
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $230,000
- Updated
