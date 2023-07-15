Trisha Nelson, C: 402-719-1992, trisha.realtor@gmail.com, https://www.npdodge.com - Welcome to this immaculate townhome with an open concept main floor plan that gives you comfy home vibes from the moment you walk in. The beautiful kitchen has quartz countertops, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, a pantry and dining area. You will love to retire at the end of a hard day in the luxury primary suite with dual vanities and a large walk in closet. In addition, the second floor has two more bedrooms, another bath and laundry room - no need to run laundry up and down any stairs and the washer and dryer are included too! One of the best perks is the homeowners association handles the yard and snow removal so you don't have to- that means more time for you. Did you see how pretty the flowers are? And don't forget the country view from the covered front porch...
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $225,000
