Steve Steager, M: 402-740-3739, steve@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Great location and close to Howard School. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage with a bonus studio/workshop on North side of the garage with heat & air conditioning. Large deck, nice open kitchen/dining area and a large family room for gathering. Basement has a rec-room and a non-conforming bedroom with epoxy flooring. The second rec-room and basement 3/4 bath have ceramic tile flooring.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $220,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Although they did not come out and directly say it, the interim and new chief of the Wahoo Police Department did a little damage contr…
WAVERLY – On his morning commute, Joe Cockerill usually drives through Eagle and takes Highway 63 to get to Interstate 80 and head east toward…
VALPARAISO – Collecting. It’s like a contagious bug, Darrin Pecka says, that infects its host and creates in them a compulsion to accumulate. …
Benjamin-Alvarado, 64, will be Texas Christian University’s chief inclusion officer and senior advisor to the chancellor.
Tanner Farrell, 18, "was a great leader and set a good example on both sports teams he was involved with at Ralston High School," a district spokesman said.
ASHLAND – A new city flag will rise on Ashland flagpoles this spring, and the city is one step closer to choosing a winning design.
Terry Wagner said the man was dead when deputies arrived on the scene after his car veered off Nebraska 43 near Pella Road at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Photos from Ashland-Greenwood vs Auburn Class C-1 State Championship Game! All photos are property of the Ashland Gazette. Feel free to use fo…
LINCOLN – In a state championship game that will surely go down in history, the Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team picked up their elusive…
WAVERLY – Store-bought cards and Facebook messages have long been the birthday wish communication methods of choice. But a recently launched W…