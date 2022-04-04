SHOWINGS START FRIDAY, APRIL 1ST AT 4 P.M.! OPEN HOUSE - SATURDAY APRIL 2ND FROM 1 TO 4. Simply the perfect historical find in welcoming Fremont! Amenities include beautiful wood floors, crown molding, super spacious dining and living room, SS appliances, and more. Roomy kitchen here! The 2nd floor has 2 baths - 1 primary bath that connects to the full bath. Relax in the fabulous finished lower level. New roof and gutter guards on house and garage. Inviting covered front porch ready for summer nights.The oversized 2 car garage has full electrical and plenty of shelving.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $210,000
