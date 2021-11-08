3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $199,900

Dana Villwok, M: 402-657-1187, dana@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - New, New, New! This 3 bedroom home has been completely remodeled. The open living room and dining room are perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has all new cabinets, flooring, paint, granite, and appliances! The backdoor walks into a perfect space for a drop zone or pantry. The bedrooms have all new carpet, paint, and lighting. The bathroom has new fixtures and a completely new layout. Vanity is placed next to window for perfect lighting! Sunlight galore in this must see home! Basement has fresh paint and ample space for storage, laundry, and game room. New insulation, dry wall, duct work, and electrical wiring! All this and a 2 car detached garage on a corner lot in a great central location.