 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,500

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,500

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,500

Heath Haner, M: 712-396-9097, heath.haner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This home is a perfect fit for a first-time buyer or the ready-to-downsize buyer. Full, mostly finished basement with egress bedroom. Great privacy fenced yard with deck, shed, and sprinkler system. 1 car attached garage and lots of off-street parking. Showings start 1/26 at 9am.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics