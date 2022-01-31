Heath Haner, M: 712-396-9097, heath.haner@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This home is a perfect fit for a first-time buyer or the ready-to-downsize buyer. Full, mostly finished basement with egress bedroom. Great privacy fenced yard with deck, shed, and sprinkler system. 1 car attached garage and lots of off-street parking. Showings start 1/26 at 9am.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The Honor Roll lists for Wahoo High School have been announced.
ASHLAND – The kindergarten students eagerly donned their cow hats and lined up for a picture. Holding pictures of Queenie, the dairy cow they …
WAVERLY – Waverly residents with homes in need of a facelift but who lack the money to carry out a large-scale project will now be able to app…
ALVO – Brandy Jordan moved to “itty-bitty” Alvo in 2020, seizing the chance to buy a 3-bedroom house with her husband Nathan and two small chi…
- Updated
WAHOO — The Saunders County Board of Supervisors has a new member, after John Zaugg was chosen on Wednesday to fill the District 2 seat.
ASHLAND – As another byproduct of the area’s growth, the Ashland-Greenwood Board of Education is contemplating a move to a new conference for …
ASHLAND – The second quarter honor roll for Ashland-Greenwood High School has been announced.
Here's what the Journal Star learned about the Dragons' vacated title in four parts: the transfer, the complaint, the ruling and the aftermath.
LINCOLN – Halle Rourke grew up attending Nebraska gymnastics meets. Of course, she dreamed of competing for the Huskers.
ASHLAND – The names of Ashland-Greenwood Middle School students in grades six to eight who have achieved academic recognition for second quart…