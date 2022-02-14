Demi Blackburn, M: 402-720-6206, demi@donpeterson.com, https://www.donpeterson.com - This charming split entry home is a must see. It has 3 nice sized bedrooms, oversized one car garage, fenced in backyard and a gas fireplace in the family room. Don't miss out on this great opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $189,000
WAHOO – A former nursing assistant at a local assisted living facility has been sentenced for stealing money and items from residents.
WAHOO – A bridge near Wahoo was damaged by an explosive, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help to solve the case and …
WAVERLY – Shakers has a new owner, but he declined to reveal any plans for the property.
This school year, classes at LPS began on Aug. 16, with May 25 as the last day. Next school year, the schedule runs from Aug. 15 to May 25.
A Black flight attendant went to the back of the plane and returned "very shaken," a passenger in first class said. "She told us that she asked some people to put their masks on, and someone called her the N word."
WAVERLY — The Walton Ball Field will likely soon have a new owner, after the District 145 Board of Education voted Monday to declare the prope…
The suspect accelerated toward a moving train at a high speed, crashing into the back of Kyle Ediger's car that was waiting for the train to pass, pushing both cars onto the tracks.
Buildertrend's CEO apologized Wednesday after its workers disrupted a Delta flight and said an investigation into the incident continues.
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show said in announcing the April visit to Nebraska.
KEARNEY – In their first-ever appearance at the Class B State Dual Tournament, the Waverly wrestling team put together a spectacular performan…