3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $185,000
-
- Updated
Kim Stephens, M: 402-203-9106, kim.stephens@kwelite.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Contract pending. On the market for backup offers.
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – Jim Wilkinson had hoped to make it to 50 years in the restaurant business before he retired. And two years ago, with a popular new p…
ASHLAND – As construction continues on Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools’ new facilities, the school district’s Board of Education still has pl…
- Updated
He didn’t hear the shot, but he felt it. And then he saw it, blood beginning to escape from his upper right arm.
WAHOO – Doris Karloff had planned to resign as the chair of the Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 22, but the longtime board member…
Yutan- In what turned out to be a close game to the end, the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to knock off Yutan 46-43 at Yutan …
WAHOO – The first six months of 2021 saw a lot of activity in Wahoo and Saunders County, including the coldest temperatures seen in many years…
WAVERLY – At a special meeting on Dec. 20, the Waverly Board of Education approved new ward boundaries for its district.
MEAD – As cleanup continues at the AltEn plant south of Mead, environmental researchers say threats of further disaster are not going away, bu…
Jim Wilkinson established HoneyCreek Dining — then named Shirley's, after his mother, who was also a co-founder — in September 1976.
RAYMOND – Raymond Central High School students no longer have to mask up for class, after the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department’s dir…