 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $179,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $179,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $179,000

Lynne Walz, M: 402-459-9259, lynne@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Spacious ranch home on east side of Fremont. 3 beds, 2 car attached garage and large yard. Home needs some work but has great potential.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics