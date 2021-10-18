Lynne Walz, M: 402-459-9259, lynne@donpeterson.com, www.donpeterson.com - Spacious ranch home on east side of Fremont. 3 beds, 2 car attached garage and large yard. Home needs some work but has great potential.
3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $179,000
