3 Bedroom Home in Fremont - $104,000

Bobbie Prunty, M: 402-708-2471, bobbiejo@kw.com, https://www.kw.com - Investment opportunity / Handyman Special! Build some sweat equity into this 3 bed, property. Property features nice size bedrooms, 2 large living rooms with built in cabinets, separate main level office, semi updated kitchen and bathroom, and oversized attached 1 car garage. Huge fully fenced private backyard, with a fire pit, & covered patio. Property also offers a separate workshop with loft, perfect for additional storage, woodworking, or small business. Property is being sold as is. Agent is related to seller. AMA