Kelly Gitt, M: 402-206-5156, kellygitt@kw.com, https://GittSoldItNebraska.com - Welcome home! Prepare to be impressed. Rare find custom built Pohlad villa avail for quick move in The Prairies. No details have been missed! Exceptional gourmet kitchen with high end cabinetry & appliances & huge walk in hidden pantry. Main floor boasts generous master suite with luxury spa bath & spacious closet & office. Lower level features a full wet bar & entertainment area plus two additional bedrooms & workout room. Fabulous outdoor kitchen with built in grill, firepit, several patio areas, professionally serviced hot tub that stays, new fence & over 100k in landscaping. Maintenance free living at its best! HOA includes lawn care, snow removal, sprinkler start up, winterization, club house & pool.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – After more passionate pleas from local baseball coaches and parents, the District 139 (Wahoo Public Schools) Board of Education revers…
GREENWOOD — A Greenwood home caught fire late last Thursday night, resulting in one death, according to Greenwood Fire Chief Mark Sobota.
LINCOLN — A months-long investigation into the repeated theft of walk-in cooler panels from a north Lincoln sports bar ended with the arrest o…
ASHLAND – The Wahoo boys track and field team took home a sixth-place finish with 45 points at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on March 25. It wa…
LINCOLN – The Class B No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central girls soccer team is off to a fantastic start on the season with a 3-0 record. A …