Kelly Gitt, M: 402-206-5156, kellygitt@kw.com, https://GittSoldItNebraska.com - Offer Accepted! Back Up Offers Only! Welcome home! Prepare to be impressed. Rare find custom built Pohlad Villa available for quick move in The Prairies. No details have been missed! Exceptional gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances, custom cabinets with slide out drawers & a huge walk in hidden pantry. Main floor boasts a generous master suite with luxury spa bath & spacious closet & private office. Lower level features a full wet bar, gas fireplace, entertainment area plus two additional bedrooms & workout room. Fabulous outdoor kitchen with built in grill, firepit, several patio seating, dining al fresco areas, spacious covered patio. You will enjoy your professionally serviced hot tub that stays, new fence & over 100k in landscaping. Maintenance free living at its best! HOA includes lawn care, snow removal, sprinkler start up, winterization, club house & pool.