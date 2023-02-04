Luxury villa by Aspire Homes, the Promenade a stunning elegant and wide open floor plan now offers enhanced features and options. Front to back split bedrooms on the main floor. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank through spacious living room, dining area, kitchen and den. Primary bedroom features sitting room option, walk in closet and beautiful bath. Optional 2nd floor features large 3rd bedroom with kitchenette and full bath. Additional Available lots in Coventry Ridge to build the floor plan of your choice! Many floorplans and lots to choose from in this neighborhood and several others. Zero entry.