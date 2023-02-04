Luxury villa by Aspire Homes, the Promenade a stunning elegant and wide open floor plan now offers enhanced features and options. Front to back split bedrooms on the main floor. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and luxury vinyl plank through spacious living room, dining area, kitchen and den. Primary bedroom features sitting room option, walk in closet and beautiful bath. Optional 2nd floor features large 3rd bedroom with kitchenette and full bath. Additional Available lots in Coventry Ridge to build the floor plan of your choice! Many floorplans and lots to choose from in this neighborhood and several others. Zero entry.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $595,656
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – John Cook may just give up coaching the Husker volleyball team to pursue his new passion – rodeo.
The victims of a crash that killed one person in Saunders County on Wednesday have been identified.
WAHOO – A former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher will serve two years’ probation and will be listed on the Sex Offender Registry for 15…
WAHOO – A former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher will serve two years probation and be listed on the Sex Offender Registry for 15 years…
Bart Beutler was in prison in Arizona as recently as 2018 after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Maricopa County in 2007, according…