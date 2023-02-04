Villa living by Aspire Homes. Luxury Villas in Coventry Ridge! In the Verona model, everything is exactly where you want it. An integrated living space provides the room you want with the flexibility you need. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den on the main floor and a bonus suite. Wide open main floor with gourmet kitchen. If this isn't exactly what you are looking for you can build from the ground up! There are 6 different models to choose from! Price subject to change based on selections. Choose from all available villa lots in Coventry Ridge.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $578,798
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – John Cook may just give up coaching the Husker volleyball team to pursue his new passion – rodeo.
The victims of a crash that killed one person in Saunders County on Wednesday have been identified.
WAHOO – A former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher will serve two years’ probation and will be listed on the Sex Offender Registry for 15…
WAHOO – A former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher will serve two years probation and be listed on the Sex Offender Registry for 15 years…
Bart Beutler was in prison in Arizona as recently as 2018 after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Maricopa County in 2007, according…