Villa living by Aspire Homes. Luxury Villas in Coventry Ridge! In the Verona model, everything is exactly where you want it. An integrated living space provides the room you want with the flexibility you need. Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a den on the main floor and a bonus suite. Wide open main floor with gourmet kitchen. If this isn't exactly what you are looking for you can build from the ground up! There are 6 different models to choose from! Price subject to change based on selections. Choose from all available villa lots in Coventry Ridge.