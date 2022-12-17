Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, https://www.omaharealestategroup.com - This one really has it all and gives you so many options for versatile living. How often do you see a ranch home that affords you 3 main floor bedrooms PLUS a main floor office! This plan was so well thought out in every aspect from the office location between the drop zone and front door but tucked away from "all the hustle and bustle" of the main entertaining areas. The master suite and it's direct connectivity to the laundry/drop zone. The "guest wing" that can be shut off for privacy or if/when it's not in use. So, so many great attributes and I have not even began to talk about the finishes! Pics of custom home with same plan but some personal upgrade features.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $572,188
