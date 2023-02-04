Portico by Aspire Homes Aspire Homes villa in Epcon Community! The Portico is a beautiful and striking home designed with functional excellence to promote easy manageability. Dramatic transitions like the formal entryway highlight the elegance and quality of the open, efficient design. Complementing the exquisiteness of the home are such amenities as the gourmet kitchen and private den that allow you to live in comfort with all the conveniences you desire. This is the Right Size home for you! If this is not exactly what you are looking for you can build from the ground up! We have 6 different models to choose from in Coventry Ridge! Price subject to change based on selections.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $549,235
