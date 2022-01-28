 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $524,000

Monica Dempsey, M: 402-321-2614, monica.dempsey@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Quality Sudbeck built ranch in Skyline Woods! Elkhorn Schools, low tax levy, 1802 SF with tons of windows backing to green space and walking trail. This is a must see. Completion date approximately April 2022.

