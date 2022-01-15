Jenna Jacupke, M: 402-416-8366, jenna@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Elkhorn South in Westbury Farm! Generous upgrades, this home with modern finishes, SS appliances, double oven, gas range, walk in pantry, amazing lighting, barn doors, LL workshop room, recirculating hot water line, natural gas line to patio, & full basement with egress window. Spacious open concept throughout, over-sized laundry room with ample cabinetry, connects thru to primary bedroom, bath & closet, creating your own suite. With a fully fenced yard, this home is situated on almost 1/3 acre.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $515,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
LINCOLN – State officials unveiled proposals on Jan. 10 for $700 million in water resource development in Nebraska, pointing to the vital impo…
- Updated
WAVERLY — Andy Grosshans will keep his seat on the District 145 Board of Education after all.
The 4-month-old baby was admitted to CHI St. Elizabeth for "immediate life-saving care" after investigators found the child to be severely malnourished, according to the affidavit.
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central Board of Education is considering making some major changes to the district’s current layout that could set the …
- Updated
Authorities responded after the woman called authorities and said "someone needed to check if her heart was beating." First responders found a 5-year-old girl with blood on her clothes and face, according to the sheriff's office.
ASHLAND – Truck drivers heading through Ashland will pay higher fines for engine braking.
WAVERLY – The future of Waverly Fire and Rescue arrived as an early Christmas present when it made its public debut at the Waverly Community C…
DENVER, Colo. – The trio of high school seniors practiced for more than a year, learning everything from horse anatomy to the parts of a saddl…
UTICA- It took a late fourth-quarter comeback, but the Raymond Central girls basketball team was able to finish the week 2-1 with a 39-34 vict…
A howling blizzard 134 years ago today killed an estimated 230 people, many of them children — and 40 to 100 of those deaths occurred in Nebraska.