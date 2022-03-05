Jenna Jacupke, M: 402-416-8366, jenna@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Elkhorn South in Westbury Farm! Generous upgrades, this home with modern finishes, SS appliances, double oven, gas range, walk in pantry, amazing lighting, barn doors, LL workshop room, recirculating hot water line, natural gas line to patio, & full basement with egress window. Spacious open concept throughout, over-sized laundry room with ample cabinetry, connects thru to primary bedroom, bath & closet, creating your own suite. With a fully fenced yard, this home is situated on almost 1/3 acre.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $490,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Board must fit $50 million plan into $40.5 million budget
WAVERLY – Behind the counter at Waverly’s post office, pop songs play faintly over a speaker as the HVAC system growls to life. Envelopes and …
WAVERLY – In normal years, the Waverly Fire and Rescue’s firefighters and emergency medical technicians would have been honored at an annual b…
SCOTTSBLUFF – It’s never easy going into a district final game as a No. 14 seed. Add on top of that, having to travel six hours away to play a…
ASHLAND – If all goes to plan, Ashland-Greenwood’s extracurricular activities will compete in a new conference starting in the 2023-24 school year.
WAHOO – Local, state and federal agencies are investigating an explosion last month that damaged a rural bridge, and a reward is now being off…
ASHLAND – The annual Young Authors Luncheon was held honoring 24 authors for their writing skills and creativity. Diane Starns, kindergarten t…
WAHOO – Saunders County residents are asked to spend about 15 minutes helping to plan their county’s future.
‘The right thing to do’: Why a Sioux warrior’s ceremonial items are leaving Nebraska museum, headed to his family in Florida
It's not clear how Joseph White Eagle's leggings, clay pipe and eagle feather hand fan ended up with a Boyd County doctor a century ago.
WAVERLY – Specifics about Waverly’s new municipal building and fire station will start to come into focus in the next few months, after the Wa…