3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $490,000

Jenna Jacupke, M: 402-416-8366, jenna@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - Elkhorn South in Westbury Farm! Generous upgrades, this home with modern finishes, SS appliances, double oven, gas range, walk in pantry, amazing lighting, barn doors, LL workshop room, recirculating hot water line, natural gas line to patio, & full basement with egress window. Spacious open concept throughout, over-sized laundry room with ample cabinetry, connects thru to primary bedroom, bath & closet, creating your own suite. With a fully fenced yard, this home is situated on almost 1/3 acre.

