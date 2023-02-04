Villa living by Aspire Homes. The Palazzo is revered for its design flexibility, luxurious options, and standard comforts. Zero entry. 2nd floor loft with 3/4 bath. Take control of your lifestyle with the Palazzo, a contemporary and dynamic home like no other. Warm and lively home energized by abundant living space, contemporary amenities, and natural light. Thanks to its flexibility and elegance, the Palazzo is the perfect fit for all personalities and lifestyles. Community pool. Measurements per plan. Finishes may vary per plan. Ask for lots to build yours today. Photos and renderings of similar model in different location. Price will vary based on selections.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $483,014
WAHOO – John Cook may just give up coaching the Husker volleyball team to pursue his new passion – rodeo.
The victims of a crash that killed one person in Saunders County on Wednesday have been identified.
WAHOO – A former Raymond Central Public Schools teacher will serve two years’ probation and will be listed on the Sex Offender Registry for 15…
Bart Beutler was in prison in Arizona as recently as 2018 after he was convicted of second-degree murder in Maricopa County in 2007, according…