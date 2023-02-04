Villa living by Aspire Homes. The Palazzo is revered for its design flexibility, luxurious options, and standard comforts. Zero entry. 2nd floor loft with 3/4 bath. Take control of your lifestyle with the Palazzo, a contemporary and dynamic home like no other. Warm and lively home energized by abundant living space, contemporary amenities, and natural light. Thanks to its flexibility and elegance, the Palazzo is the perfect fit for all personalities and lifestyles. Community pool. Measurements per plan. Finishes may vary per plan. Ask for lots to build yours today. Photos and renderings of similar model in different location. Price will vary based on selections.