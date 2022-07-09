3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $460,000

New Construction breaking ground August 2022! The Palazzo is revered for its design flexibility, luxurious options, and standard comforts. Possibilities abound from an upstairs bonus suite, walk-in spa shower, private den, restful sitting room, and much more. Take control of your lifestyle with the Palazzo, a contemporary and dynamic home like no other. Choose an extra room that can become a multipurpose sunroom Host guests upstairs in the bonus suite, which can include an optional kitchenette or wet bar. Regardless of the options you choose, the Palazzo is a warm and lively home energized by abundant living space, contemporary amenities, and natural light. Thanks to its flexibility and elegance, the Palazzo is the perfect fit for all personalities and lifestyles. Models can be seen at different locations. ama.