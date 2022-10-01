Amanda Pacheco, M: 402-216-4894, amanda@strongprorealty.com, https://www.strongprorealty.com - Dreamscape Homes has done it again. This 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch style home sits on a flat lot, and is scheduled to have LVT flooring in the public areas, tile flooring in the bathrooms, a 16x12 covered patio, a sprinklersystem, custom cabinets, built-in appliances, granite or quartz countertops in the kitchen, granite countertops in the bathrooms, ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen, and A WET SPACE with a free standing tub in the master bathroom. Buyers to select most finished directly with our vendors making it a true CUSTOM home!!
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $449,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – A tragic loss has unfolded into a faith-based legacy project that is keeping Landen Montanio’s memory alive.
WAHOO – Local taxing entities that are increasing property tax revenues by more than 2% in the next budget year had to answer to taxpayers dur…
The Rotella family has purchased the tract of land along the Platte River where a developer had proposed building an RV park.
WAHOO- In a matchup of two Saunders County rivals, it was Class C-2 No. 7 Bishop Neumann who knocked off Class C-2 No. 10 Yutan on the road 44…
ASHLAND- A solid run by Kerstyn Chapek and Isabelle Zelazny of Bishop Neumann helped the freshmen and sophomore find the medal stand at the As…
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found Thursday on the side of a highway near Fremont.
WAHOO – Local taxing entities that are increasing property tax revenues by more than 2% in the next budget year had to answer to taxpayers dur…
A Lincoln couple died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash near Bayard in western Nebraska.
WAHOO- A great offensive showing by the Class C No. 2 Bishop Neumann softball team helped power them to an 8-2 victory against Class B No. 9 S…
Many coaches have spoken out about Nebraska's coaching vacancy recently. Here's what they've had to say, and how it impacts their Huskers' "heat level."