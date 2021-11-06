Tasha Moss, M: 402-612-6693, tasha@omahareg.com, www.omaharealestategroup.com - Introducing the Aspen Grove Ranch plan by Sherwood Homes. This open concept ranch plan sits on a large lot in Westbury Farm. The home features volume ceilings and LVP flooring throughout the main living areas, custom cabinetry, stained craftsman style beams at entry, stone and shiplap fireplace, granite/quartz countertops throughout, upgraded appliances and lighting. Summer 2022 completion. Now is your opportunity to have your new construction home and pick your finishing touches.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $439,174
-
- Updated
