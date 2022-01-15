Tanya Foral, M: 402-670-0778, tanya.foral@gmail.com, www/century21century.com - No waiting for a new build. This one is ready for new owners! The "Prescott" ranch with open floor plan features neutral decor, family room with upgraded carpet, and corner fireplace. Spacious private primary bedroom bath with double sinks and walk in closet. Lower level is partially finished with drywall and electrical completed. Home situated on large corner lot with vinyl fence and sprinkler system. Hurry! It won't last long.
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $379,900
