3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $350,000

Kristen Wehner Jacobsen, M: 402-672-7701, kwjacobsen@npdodge.com, https://www.KWJacobsen.com - WHY WAIT FOR A NEW CONSTRUCTION? Built in 2021. Come on in and be amazed with this open concept home with vaulted ceilings and upgraded floors. The spacious eat-in kitchen includes upgraded vinyl floors, white cabinets, quartz countertops & upgraded stainless steel appliances that stay. Comfortable living room becomes the main center of the home with an electric fireplace and stone mantle. Coming in off the garage is a half bath along with a drop zone for all your coats and shoes. The neutral carpet and steal railings will lead you upstairs to bedrooms and a full hallway bathroom. Relaxing, warm primary suite offers an ensuite bath with deluxe shower and dual vanity as well as a walk-in closet. In the lower level, the rec room is a wonderful place to relax or can be turn in to a flex room. Additional features include a 2nd floor laundry, deeper 3-car garage, sprinkler system, all kitchen appl