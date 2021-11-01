 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $299,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $299,900

Thomas Christoffersen, M: 402-216-3473, thomas.christoffersen@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Want to live in Elkhorn for $300k?? It's here!! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath has been loved and cared for its entire life! Brand new formal living room windows and cathedral ceilings provide amazing sunlight and an open sense of being right at home. Finished basement with a 4th non-conforming bedroom and a large play area for kids or a man cave! A large unfinished space off the basement for storage or a workshop! Last but not least, a gorgeous outdoor deck with amazing trees provides shade during most of the day for relaxation!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics