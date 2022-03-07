Thomas Christoffersen, M: 402-216-3473, thomas.christoffersen@exclistings.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Want to live in Elkhorn for $300k?? It's here!! This 3 bedroom, 3 bath has been loved and cared for its entire life! Brand new formal living room windows and cathedral ceilings provide amazing sunlight and an open sense of being right at home. Finished basement with a 4th non-conforming bedroom and a large play area for kids or a man cave! A large unfinished space off the basement for storage or a workshop! Last but not least, a gorgeous outdoor deck with amazing trees provides shade during most of the day for relaxation!
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Board must fit $50 million plan into $40.5 million budget
WAVERLY – Behind the counter at Waverly’s post office, pop songs play faintly over a speaker as the HVAC system growls to life. Envelopes and …
WAVERLY – In normal years, the Waverly Fire and Rescue’s firefighters and emergency medical technicians would have been honored at an annual b…
SCOTTSBLUFF – It’s never easy going into a district final game as a No. 14 seed. Add on top of that, having to travel six hours away to play a…
WAHOO – Local, state and federal agencies are investigating an explosion last month that damaged a rural bridge, and a reward is now being off…
ASHLAND – If all goes to plan, Ashland-Greenwood’s extracurricular activities will compete in a new conference starting in the 2023-24 school year.
Severe storms were expected for 50 million people in the Mid-South and the Midwest this weekend, especially damaging winds. Get the latest.
WAHOO – Saunders County residents are asked to spend about 15 minutes helping to plan their county’s future.
ASHLAND – The annual Young Authors Luncheon was held honoring 24 authors for their writing skills and creativity. Diane Starns, kindergarten t…
WAVERLY – Specifics about Waverly’s new municipal building and fire station will start to come into focus in the next few months, after the Wa…