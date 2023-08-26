Under Construction & Coming Soon: The Rows at Coventry. These brand new townhomes, located off 207th & Q Street, will feature 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage floor plans. Each townhome will have your choice of interior color package, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and LVT flooring throughout the main level. With well-appointed kitchens, including an oversized island, and ample natural light throughout, The Rows at Coventry will feel like home the moment you arrive. The exterior features James Hardie cement board siding, with composite trex decks, all in a beautifully landscaped community. Located in one of the fastest growing parts of the Omaha metro, you will be within walking distance of a movie theater, retail, restaurants, and more! **With the purchase of a middle unit, Buyer will receive $5,000 towards closing costs AND Seller paid 2-1 buydown!!** Reserve yours today!